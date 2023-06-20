Emran Hashmi: सोशल मीडिया में अब चली नई बहस, क्या इमरान हाशमी हैं हाफिज-ए-कुरान...
Emran Hashmi Life: इमरान हाशमी ने बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) में एक खास पहचान बनाई और उनकी अच्छी खासी फैन फॉलोइंग (Fan Following) है. इंडस्ट्री में उनको दो दशक हो रहे हैं और अब वह चेंज के लिए पर्दे पर विलेन के रूप में आने जा रहे हैं. लेकिन इस बीच सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) में उन्हें लेकर चौंकाने वाली चर्चा रही है...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

Emran Hashmi Movies: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता इमरान हाशमी (Emran Hashmi) ने अपने खास अंदाज से लाखों प्रशंसकों के दिलों में अपनी एक अलग जगह बनाई है. अपने शानदार ऑनस्क्रीन परफॉरमेंस और स्क्रीन पर शानदार गानों के लिए वह जाने जाते हैं. उनकी एक खास फैन फॉलोइंग है, जो उनसे खास तौर पर जुड़ाव महसूस करती है. यही वजह है कि वह फिल्मों में दिखें या न दिखें, उनकी चर्चाएं सोशल मीडिया में होती रहती है. इन दिनों एक ऐसी ही चर्चा सोशल मीडिया में चल रही है. पर्दे पर भले ही इमरान हाशमी की इमेज सीरियल किसर (Serial Kisser) की है, परंतु सोशल मीडिया में कई लोग दावा कर रहे हैं कि इमरान हाफिज-ए-कुरान हैं यानी उन्हें पवित्र कुरान (The Noble Quran) पूरी तरह से याद है और वह गहराई से इस ग्रंथ को समझते हुए उस पर बोल भी सकते हैं.

