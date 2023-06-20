Karan Deol की शादी में नहीं पहुंची थीं Esha Deol, अब ऐसे दी नए जोड़े को नए सफर के लिए शुभकामनाएं
topStories1hindi1746645
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Karan Deol की शादी में नहीं पहुंची थीं Esha Deol, अब ऐसे दी नए जोड़े को नए सफर के लिए शुभकामनाएं

Esha Deol Wishes karan Deol: हाल ही में सनी देओल के बेटे करण देओल और द्रिशा आचार्य की शादी हुई जिसमें हेमामालिनी अपने बेटियों के साथ शादी में शामिल नहीं हुईं. वहीं अब ईशा ने नए कपल को विशेज दी हैं.

 

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

Karan Deol की शादी में नहीं पहुंची थीं Esha Deol, अब ऐसे दी नए जोड़े को नए सफर के लिए शुभकामनाएं

Karan Deol Wedding: करण देओल और द्रिशा आचार्य (Drisha Acharya) की शादी 18 जून को पूरी धूमधाम से मुंबई में हुईं. जिसमें देओल परिवार ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे बॉलीवुड ने शामिल होकर चार चांद लगा दिए. लेकिन इस शादी से हेमामालिनी (Hema Malini) और उनकी दोनों बेटियों ने दूरी बनाकर रखी. बावजूद इसके ईशा देओल (Esha Deol) ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए करण और द्रिशा को उनके नए सफर के लिए शुभकामाएं दी हैं. ईशा देओल ने अपनी इंस्टा स्टोरी पर लिखा- करण और द्रिशा तुम्हें जिंदगी भर खुशियां, साथ ढेर सारे प्यार के लिए शुभकामनाएं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi Dance: हेलन के गानों पर ऐसी नाचीं नोरा, बोले यूजर्स- ‘शाम बना दी’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ही नहीं ये भी फरमा चुके खुद से कई साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस संग इश्क!
khatron ke khiladi 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 में दिखेंगी Divyanka Tipathi, शो में आएगा स्पेशल ट्विस्ट!