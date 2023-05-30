Sumbul Touqeer और फहमान के रिश्ते का हुआ अंत, एक्टर ने बताया पूरा सच
Sumbul Touqeer और फहमान के रिश्ते का हुआ अंत, एक्टर ने बताया पूरा सच

एक्टर फहमान खान और सुंबुल तौकीर की दोस्ती में दरार आ गई है और इसकी वजह सुंबुल के पापा बने हैं. इस बात का खुलासा खुद फहमान खान ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान किया. 

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Fahmaan Khan: एक्टर फहमान खान (Fahmaan Khan) और सुंबुल तौकीर (Sumbul Touqeer) की दोस्ती स्टार प्लस के शो इमली के दौरान शुरु हुई. दोनों के बीच काफी अच्छे रिश्ते थे. लेकिन शायद इस रिश्ते को किसी की बुरी नजर लग गई है. दोनों के बीच दोस्ती खत्म होने की बात सामने आई है. दरअसल, सुंबुल और फहमान के बीच अनबन चल रही है. इस बात का खुलासा फहमान ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान किया.

