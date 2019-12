फरहान अख्तर और शिबानी दांडेकर ने कराई ऐसी थैरिपी, माइनस 130 टेंपरेचर में रहे इतनी देर!

When you favourite cookie people on the planet @aakashsethi @sweetishhousemafia also set up the sickest Cryotherapy place @thealchemylife you just have to combine the two! double chocolate chip cookie in -130 degree chamber for 3 mins!! Ballin!! So great for muscle recovery for those that beast mode in the gym! #cookiesandcryo #thealchemylife #subzerosquad #wholebodycryo #cryomumbai #cryofacial

A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Dec 3, 2019 at 1:56am PST