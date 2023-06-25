Gadar 2 Sakina: 'गदर' की सकीना बदल गई हैं अब, देखकर तारा सिंह को लगेगा 440 वोल्ट का झटका
Gadar 2 की सकीना ने शराफत का चोला उतार फेंका है. सकीना काफी ज्यादा बोल्ड और ग्लैमरस हो गई हैं. अब ऐसे-ऐसे कपड़े पहनकर कैमरे के सामने आती हैं कि उन्हें देखकर फैंस मचल जाते हैं.

Jun 25, 2023

Gadar 2 Sakina: तारा सिंह की लेडी लव सकीना के ऊपर बोल्डनेस का ऐसा खुमार चढ़ गया है कि उतरने का नाम नहीं ले रहा. फिल्म में सीधी-साधी नजर आने वाली सकीना (Sakina) बीते 22 सालों में इतनी ज्यादा बदल गई हैं कि उन्हें देखकर तारा सिंह को 440 वोल्ट का झटका लग सकता है. सकीना ने बीतते वक्त के साथ शराफत का चोला उतार फेंका है और वो अब ऐसे-ऐसे कपड़े पहनकर कैमरे के सामने आती हैं कि उन्हें देखकर फैंस मचल जाते हैं.

