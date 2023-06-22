Gadar 2 Sakina: तारा सिंह की बोल्ड सकीना ने 'गदर 2' रिलीज से पहले बदल ली काया, वीडियो देख खा जाएंगे धोखा!
topStories1hindi1749132
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Gadar 2 Sakina: तारा सिंह की बोल्ड सकीना ने 'गदर 2' रिलीज से पहले बदल ली काया, वीडियो देख खा जाएंगे धोखा!

Tara Singh की लेडी लव सकीना के सिर से बीते कुछ वक्त से बोल्डनेस का खुमार उतरने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है. लेकिन अब जो सकीना इस वीडियो में नजर आ रही हैं उसे देखकर हो सकता है कि आपकी आंखें धोखा खो जाएं.  

Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

Gadar 2 Sakina: तारा सिंह की बोल्ड सकीना ने 'गदर 2' रिलीज से पहले बदल ली काया, वीडियो देख खा जाएंगे धोखा!

Gadar 2 Sakina: अमीषा पटेल (Ameesha Patel) का जो लेटेस्ट वीडियो सामने आया है उसे देखकर आप चौंक जाएंगे. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि तारा सिंह की लेडी लव सकीना के सिर से बीते कुछ वक्त से बोल्डनेस का खुमार उतरने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है. लेकिन अब जो सकीना इस वीडियो में नजर आ रही हैं उसे देखकर हो सकता है कि आपकी आंखें  धोखा खा जाएं. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि इस वीडियो में सकीना व्हाइट कलर का सूट पहनकर मंदिर के बाहर लोगों को खाना अपने हाथों से बांटती हुई नजर आ रही हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!