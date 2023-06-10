Gadar 2 का टीजर आया सामने, तारा सिंह के लुक के साथ 'दामाद है पाकिस्तान का...' डायलॉग ने मचाया तहलका!
Gadar 2 का टीजर आया सामने, तारा सिंह के लुक के साथ 'दामाद है पाकिस्तान का...' डायलॉग ने मचाया तहलका!

Gadar 2 Teaser Video: गदर 2 का टीजर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने लगा है. टीजर वीडियो में तारा सिंह यानी सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) के लुक के साथ-साथ एक डायलॉग ने तहलका मचा दिया है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 06:04 AM IST

Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel Movie: बॉलीवुड स्टार सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) और अमीषा पटेल (Ameesha Patel) की फिल्म गदर के सीक्वल गदर 2 की चारों तरफ चर्चा हो रही है. सनी देओल और अमीषा पटेल की गदर 2 का टीजर वीडियो भी इंटरनेट पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, हर कोई सनी देओल के लुक से लेकर ये दामाद है पाकिस्तान का... डायलॉग की बात कर रहा है. गदर 2 (Gadar 2 Teaser) के टीजर वीडियो में कहानी साल 1971 से शुरू होती दिखाई दे रही है. जहां भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच युद्ध का माहौल दिख रहा है, वहीं दूसरी तरफ सनी देओल का दमदार किरदार की झलक देखने को मिल रही है. अब कहानी में क्या-क्या ट्वीस्ट एंड टर्न हैं उसके लिए फिल्मी फैंस बेसब्री से फिल्म का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. 

