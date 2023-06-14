जब Ramleela के सेट पर असली रोमांस देख इस एक्टर के उड़े होश, बोले-रणवीर की गोद में बैठी थीं दीपिका
जब Ramleela के सेट पर असली रोमांस देख इस एक्टर के उड़े होश, बोले-रणवीर की गोद में बैठी थीं दीपिका

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Affair: अब एक इंटरव्यू में दोनों के को-स्टार गुलशन देवैया (Gulshan Devaiah) ने बताया कि गोलियों की रासलीला राम-लीला में काम करने के दौरान दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर को कैसे प्यार हो गया. 

Jun 14, 2023

जब Ramleela के सेट पर असली रोमांस देख इस एक्टर के उड़े होश, बोले-रणवीर की गोद में बैठी थीं दीपिका

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Romance: 2013 में आई फिल्म गोलियों की रासलीला राम-लीला (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela) को रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) और दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) की बेहतरीन फिल्मों में गिना जाता है. संजय लीला भंसाली (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) द्वारा निर्देशित, फिल्म में दीपिका और रणवीर ने पहली बार एक-दूसरे के साथ काम किया था. अब एक इंटरव्यू में उनके को-स्टार गुलशन देवैया (Gulshan Devaiah) ने बताया कि गोलियों की रासलीला राम-लीला में काम करने के दौरान दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर को कैसे प्यार हो गया. 

