Bollywood Best Jodi: Kajol-Shahrukh या Kajol-Ajay…दर्शकों को ज्यादा किसकी जोड़ी भाई?

Best Onscreen Couple: कहते हैं जोड़ियां ऊपरवाला बनाता है फिर चाहे बात रीयल लाइफ की करें या फिर रील लाइफ की. वैसे आपको इन दो हिट जोड़ियों में से कौन सबसे ज्यादा भाया.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 09:23 PM IST

Best Jodi: दिलीप कुमार-मधुबाला से लेकर दीपिका-रणवीर तक...बॉलीवुड में ऑन स्क्रीन जोड़ियों की कोई कमी नहीं रही जिन्होंने अपना जादू रूपहले पर्दे पर खूब बिखेरा. इन्हें देखकर किसी ने प्यार करना सीखा तो किसी ने दिल टूटने के बाद संभलना. हिंदी सिनेमा में 90 के दशक में भी खूब जोड़ियां बनी. जिनमें से दो बेहद खास रहीं. एक थी काजोल और शाहरुख खान (Kajol and Shahrukh Khan) की तो दूसरी थी काजोल और अजय देवगन (Kajol and Ajay devgan). दोनों को ही ऑडियंस ने यूं तो खूब प्यार दिया. लेकिन किसका जादू ज्यादा चला. चलिए बताते हैं आपको. 

