Kangana Ranaut ने वैक्सीन को लेकर दिया अटपटा बयान, कहा- कल तक जो कोस रहे थे, आज वही आतुर हैं

नई दिल्ली: एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) आए दिन सुर्खियों में बनी रहेती हैं. एक बार फिर अपने बयान को लेकर कंगना एक बार फिर चर्चा में आ गई हैं. इस बार उन्होंने कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए, जिसे लेकर उन्हें अब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है.

कंगना ने किया ट्वीट

एक्ट्रेस ने हाल ही में अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि जो लोग अभी तक इस वैक्सीन को लेकर सरकार को कोस रहे थे, वो अब इसी वैक्सीन के लिए आतुर हो रहे हैं.

A friend of mine who got first jab got covid positive, he says it felt too mild so it definitely works, interestingly PM has been requesting everyone who was eligible to get vaccination, huge stocks got expired because of rumours spread by antinational elements, what to do !! — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

Now these anti national elements are desperate for the same vaccine they never wanted and campaigned against .... ha ha ha then you all hate me for laughing.... I agree it’s all very tragic but some of it is amusing as well .. ha ha ha https://t.co/s6Fbo7PLJV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) के ये ट्वीट देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर जनता उन्हें लताड़ने लगी. कंगना का ये ट्वीट ऐसे समय पर आया है जब देश में एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा रिकॉर्ड 3 लाख केस सामने आए.

Sickening comment. What is wrong with you? — Nars (@NaimaH56) April 22, 2021

I hate to say "I told you so" because I feel your pain. This is EXACTLY how I felt last year, when she started using SSR for her personal agenda. Glad to see you guys can see through the embarrassment she has turned into. Hope you will remove the "Kangana fan" from your bio — Anti-Fascist Lady (@DoggoMamma) April 22, 2021

While @SonuSood Ji is trying to help people in need, and someone like @KanganaTeam is busy ridiculing the ones who are in need. Winning "hearts" is better than winning "awards".#RealHeroSonuSood — मी मुंबईकर...सचिन (@imSachinChikane) April 22, 2021

Stupid... No one was against Vaccines... Only that some concerned people were rightfully demanding the research data for Covaxin... Which is till date not available... Yes we are laughing... On ur stupidity — Vinod Kumar (@VinodKu50386877) April 21, 2021

If evil had a face, it would be yours — Manish (@manishakimball) April 21, 2021

