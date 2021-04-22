English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
kangana ranaut

Kangana Ranaut ने वैक्सीन को लेकर दिया अटपटा बयान, कहा- कल तक जो कोस रहे थे, आज वही आतुर हैं

कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) एक बार फिर अपने बयान को लेकर चर्चा में आ गई हैं. उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट कोरोना वैक्सीन के बारे में कई ट्वीट किए, जिसके बाद वो जनता की नजरों में चढ़ गईं. 

Kangana Ranaut ने वैक्सीन को लेकर दिया अटपटा बयान, कहा- कल तक जो कोस रहे थे, आज वही आतुर हैं
फाइल फोटो

नई दिल्ली: एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) आए दिन सुर्खियों में बनी रहेती हैं. एक बार फिर अपने बयान को लेकर कंगना एक बार फिर चर्चा में आ गई हैं. इस बार उन्होंने कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए, जिसे लेकर उन्हें अब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है.  

कंगना ने किया ट्वीट

एक्ट्रेस ने हाल ही में अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि जो लोग अभी तक इस वैक्सीन को लेकर सरकार को कोस रहे थे, वो अब इसी वैक्सीन के लिए आतुर हो रहे हैं. 

 

 

 

कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) के ये ट्वीट देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर जनता उन्हें लताड़ने लगी. कंगना का ये ट्वीट ऐसे समय पर आया है जब देश में एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा रिकॉर्ड 3 लाख केस सामने आए.  

 

 

 

 

 

