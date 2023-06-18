Karan Deol Wedding: बेटे करण देओल की वेडिंग में लाइमलाइट लूट ले गईं सनी देओल की वाइफ पूजा, बन-ठनकर ऐसे आईं नजर
Karan Deol Wedding: बेटे करण देओल की वेडिंग में लाइमलाइट लूट ले गईं सनी देओल की वाइफ पूजा, बन-ठनकर ऐसे आईं नजर

Karan Deol की शादी में सनी देओल की वाइफ जैसे ही दिखीं तो फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर छा गई. बेटे की शादी में पूजा बन ठनकर ग्रीन कलर के सूट में नजर आईं. कानों में बड़े-बड़े झुमके पहनकर पूजा काफी ज्यादा सुंदर लग रही हैं.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

Karan Deol Wedding: सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) की वाइफ पूजा देओल हमेशा लाइमलाइट से दूर रहती हैं. लेकिन जब मौका बेटे करण देओल की शादी का है तो भला पूजा कैसे ना आती. करण देओल की शादी में पूजा देओल (Pooja Deol) बन ठनकर जैसे ही घर से बाहर निकलीं तो सभी की नजरें उन पर टिक गईं. ग्रीन कलर का सूट और कानों में बड़े-बड़े झुमके पहनकर पूजा काफी ज्यादा सुंदर लग रही हैं.

