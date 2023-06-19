Kartik Aaryan: अरे! सरेआम ये क्या बोल गए कार्तिक आर्यन, कहा- लड़के-लड़कियां दोनों ही...
Kartik Aaryan New Movie: कार्तिक आर्यन ने द कपिल शर्मा शो (The Kapil Sharma Show) के मंच पर ऐसी बात बोल दी है, जिसने नेटीजन्स को हैरान कर दिया है. कार्तिक ने कॉमेडी शो पर बताया, लड़के और लड़कियां दोनों ही उनपर लाइन मारते हैं.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan Kapil Sharma Show: बॉलीवुड एक्टर कार्तिक आर्यन (Kartik Aaryan) इन दिनों अपकमिंग फिल्म सत्यप्रेम की कथा को लेकर खूब लाइमलाइट बटोर रहे हैं. सत्यप्रेम की कथा के प्रमोशन में कार्तिक आर्यन हाल ही में द कपिल शर्मा शो पर कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) और फिल्म की पूरी टीम के साथ पहुंचे थे. जहां कार्तिक आर्यन बताया कि उनपर लड़के और लड़कियां दोनों ही लाइन मारते हैं. कार्तिक आर्यन (Kartik Aaryan Movies) की इस बात को सुनकर कपिल शर्मा, कियारा आडवाणी समेत हर कोई जोर-जोर से ठहाके लगाने लगता है. 

