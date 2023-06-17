Kiara Advani की YRF स्पाई यूनिवर्स में हुई एंट्री! क्या Hrithik Roshan और Jr NTR की फिल्म का बनेंगी हिस्सा? यहां है डिटेल्स
Kiara Advani की YRF स्पाई यूनिवर्स में हुई एंट्री! क्या Hrithik Roshan और Jr NTR की फिल्म का बनेंगी हिस्सा? यहां है डिटेल्स

Kiara Advani War 2: एक्ट्रेस कियारा आडवाणी को लेकर हाल में खबर आई है कि वह YRF स्पाई यूनिवर्स का हिस्सा बन गई हैं. रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, एक्ट्रेस ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithik Roshan) और जूनियर एनटीआर (Jr NTR) के साथ फिल्म वॉर 2 में दिखाई दे सकती हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

Kiara Advani की YRF स्पाई यूनिवर्स में हुई एंट्री! क्या Hrithik Roshan और Jr NTR की फिल्म का बनेंगी हिस्सा? यहां है डिटेल्स

Kiara Advani Entry to YRF Spy Universe: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) यशराज फिल्म्स के स्पाई यूनिवर्स का हिस्सा बन गई हैं. यशराज फिल्म्स के स्पाई यूनिवर्स में एंटर होते ही कियारा आडवाणी ने ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithik Roshan) और जूनियर एनटीआर (Jr NTR) की अपकमिंग एक्शन थ्रिलर स्पाई फिल्म में भी अपनी जगह बना ली है. रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो वॉर 2 (War 2) में ऋतिक रोशन के साथ जूनियर एनटीआर और फीमेल लीड कियारा आडवाणी होने वाले हैं. 

