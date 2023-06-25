Mahesh Bhatt ने जब Amitabh Bachchan को लेकर कही 'अतरंगी' बात! बोले- ऑब्सेसिव औरतें उनके पीछे...
Mahesh Bhatt ने जब Amitabh Bachchan को लेकर कही 'अतरंगी' बात! बोले- ऑब्सेसिव औरतें उनके पीछे...

Mahesh Bhatt Controversy: महेश भट्ट ने एक बार अमिताभ बच्चन को लेकर सबसे अजीब बात कह दी थी. फिल्ममेकर का कहना था कि अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) को ऑब्सेसिड औरतों का आगे-पीछे घूमना पसंद है, यह उन्हें भगवान जैसा फील कराता है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

Mahesh Bhatt ने जब Amitabh Bachchan को लेकर कही 'अतरंगी' बात! बोले- ऑब्सेसिव औरतें उनके पीछे...

Mahesh Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan: फिल्ममेकर महेश भट्ट (Mahesh Bhatt) ने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को कभी छिपाया नहीं है. फिर चाहे परवीन बाबी (Parveen Babi) के साथ एक्स्ट्रा मैरिटल अफेयर हो या फिर अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) के साथ नोक-झोंक. एंटरटेनमेंट खबरों की मानें तो महेश भट्ट ने एक इंटरव्यू में अमिताभ बच्चन को लेकर सबसे अतरंगी बात कह दी थी. रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, महेश भट्ट का अमिताभ बच्चन को लेकर कहना था कि उन्हें ऑब्सेसड औरतों का आगे-पीछे घूमना पसंद है. यह उन्हें भगवान जैसा फील कराता है...!

