Mithun Chakraborty ने करियर में क्यों किया कई बी ग्रेड फिल्मों में काम, बेटे ने बताई चौंकाने वाली वजह
Mithun Chakraborty ने करियर में क्यों किया कई बी ग्रेड फिल्मों में काम, बेटे ने बताई चौंकाने वाली वजह

Mithun Chakraborty Career: बता दें कि मिथुन तब 30 दिनों में फिल्में निपटा लेते थे और अपने ऊटी होटल में प्रोड्यूसर्स को शूटिंग करने के लिए आमंत्रित करते थे. मिमोह ने कहा, 'पापा ने यह हमारे लिए किया.

Jun 14, 2023

Mithun Chakraborty ने करियर में क्यों किया कई बी ग्रेड फिल्मों में काम, बेटे ने बताई चौंकाने वाली वजह

Mithun Chakraborty Movies: मिमोह चक्रवर्ती (Mimoh Chakraborty) ने अपने पिता मिथुन चक्रवर्ती (Mithun Chakraborty) के फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में अपने बुरे दिनों के दौरान बी-ग्रेड फिल्मों में काम करने के फैसले का बचाव किया है. हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में मिमोह ने कहा कि मिथुन ने परिवार के लिए यह सब किया क्योंकि उन्हें पैसे की जरूरत थी. यह पूछे जाने पर कि क्या मिथुन या मिमोह को कभी इस बात का मलाल है कि उन्हें दोयम दर्जे की फिल्मों में काम करना पड़ा.बता दें कि मिथुन तब 30 दिनों में फिल्में निपटा लेते थे और अपने ऊटी होटल में प्रोड्यूसर्स को शूटिंग करने के लिए आमंत्रित करते थे.

