Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: 49 के शेरू और 21 की टीकू की लव स्टोरी में फिल्मी ट्विस्ट का लगा है जबरदस्त तड़का!
Tiku Weds Sheru Movie: नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी और अवनीत कौर स्टारर इस फिल्म के चर्चे काफी समय से हो रहे थे और अब फाइनली इसका ट्रेलर भी रिलीज कर दिया गया है.

Jun 14, 2023, 04:57 PM IST

Tiku Weds Sheru Movie Release Date: कुर्सी की पेटी बांध लीजिए और हो जाइए तैयार क्योंकि टीकू और शेरू दोनों है ओटीटी पर धमाल मचाने को तैयार है. वहीं अब नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) और अवनीत कौर (Avneet Kaur) स्टारर टीकू वेड्स शेरू का ट्रेलर भी रिलीज हो चुका है जिसमें जबरदस्त फिल्मी ट्विस्ट एंड टर्न्स इस कहानी को और भी शानदार और यादगार बना रहे हैं. फिल्म के ट्रेलर से साफ है कि ये काफी मजेदार जर्नी होने वाली है. 

