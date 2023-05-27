Nawazuddin Siddiqui: नवाज की पार्टी हो गई खराब, महीने भर में दूसरी फिल्म हुई सुपर फ्लॉप
Jogira Sara Ra Ra: इन दिनों हिंदी के बॉक्स ऑफिस का जो हाल है, उसे देखते हुए एक्टरों के लिए एक-एक फिल्म महत्वपूर्ण हो गई है. नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दिकी अच्छे एक्टर होने के बावजूद मात खा रहे हैं. तीन हफ्तों में उनकी दो फिल्में फ्लॉप हैं. ऐसे में आने वाले समय में उनकी आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा फिल्मों का क्या भविष्य होगा, यह बड़ा सवाल है.

 

May 27, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Career: इसमें संदेह नहीं कि नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दिकी बढ़िया ऐक्टर हैं. कई लोग यह भी मानते हैं कि वह आने वाले समय में इरफान खान के जाने से खाली हुई जगह को भर सकते हैं. नवाज की लोकप्रियता भी कम नहीं है. चाहे कंटेंट सिनेमा हो या मसाला फिल्में, दोनों तरफ उनके दर्शक हैं. लेकिन इसके बावजूद इस तथ्य से कोई मुंह नहीं मोड़ सकता कि उनके खातें ढेर सारी ऐसी फ्लॉप और सुपरफ्लॉप फिल्में दर्ज हैं जिनमें वह सोलो-हीरो के रूप में आते हैं. मई का यह महीना भी उनके लिए निराशा लेकर आया, जबकि तीन हफ्तों के अंदर उनकी दो फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर बुरी तरह से फ्लॉप साबित हुईं.

