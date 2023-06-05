Neena Gupta अपने बर्थडे पर कह गईं अजीबोगरीब बात, एक्ट्रेस के फैंस को लग गया सदमा! आखिर क्या है मामला
topStories1hindi1725067
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Neena Gupta अपने बर्थडे पर कह गईं अजीबोगरीब बात, एक्ट्रेस के फैंस को लग गया सदमा! आखिर क्या है मामला

Neena Gupta Birthday: एक्ट्रेस नीना गुप्ता ने अपने बर्थडे पर कंडोलेंस देने की बात कह दी है. एक्ट्रेस की इस बात को सुनने के बाद फैंस का सिर चकरा गया है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

Trending Photos

Neena Gupta अपने बर्थडे पर कह गईं अजीबोगरीब बात, एक्ट्रेस के फैंस को लग गया सदमा! आखिर क्या है मामला

Neena Gupta Instagram Video: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस नीना गुप्ता (Neena Gupta) जितनी अपनी कमाल की अदाकारी के लिए पहचानी जाती हैं, उतनी ही वह अपने बेबाकपन के लिए भी फेमस हैं. नीना गुप्ता ने हाल में अपने बर्थडे को लेकर ऐसी बात कह दी है, जिसने लोगों को हैरान कर दिया है. एक्ट्रेस के बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें नीना गुप्ता (Neena Gupta Movies) की बेटी मसाबा उनसे बर्थडे को लेकर विचार पूछती हैं. जिसका जवाब देते हुए नीना गुप्ता कहती हैं, उन्हें लगता है कि 60 साल के बाद जब बर्थडे आता है तो हैप्पी बर्थडे की जगह कंडोलेंस देनी चाहिए...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Exhaust Fan
Exhaust fan खराब हो जाता है तो ये टिप्स जान लें, बहुत पैसे बच जाएंगे आपके
medicines
मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat