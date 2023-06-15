Kal Ho Naa Ho : Karan Johar से पंगा लेना इस डायरेक्टर को पड़ा भारी, 3 साल तक इंडस्ट्री में किसी ने नहीं दिया काम
Kal Ho Naa Ho : Karan Johar से पंगा लेना इस डायरेक्टर को पड़ा भारी, 3 साल तक इंडस्ट्री में किसी ने नहीं दिया काम

कल हो ना हो फिल्म के डायरेक्टर निखिल आडवाणी ने करण जौहर को लेकर ऐसी बाते बताई जिसे सुनकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे. निखिल ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया, "कल हो ना हो के बाद, मेरे पास तीन साल तक काम नहीं था. 

Kal Ho Naa Ho : Karan Johar से पंगा लेना इस डायरेक्टर को पड़ा भारी, 3 साल तक इंडस्ट्री में किसी ने नहीं दिया काम

Kal Ho Naa Ho : बॉलीवुड की सबसे रोमांटिक फिल्मों में से एक है कल हो ना हो. इस फिल्म में रोमांस के बादशाह शाहरुख ने अपने रोमांटिक अंदाज से लोगों को अपना दीवाना बना दिया था. वहीं प्रीती जिंटा की खूबसूरती और एक्टिंग देख लोग उनके कायल हो गए थे. साथ ही फिल्म में बॉलीवुड के नवाब सैफ अली खान का मस्ती वाला किरदार आज भी लोगों के जहन में जिंदा है. इस फिल्म को बड़े पर्दे पर जितनी खूबसूरती से उतारा गया वो काबिले तारीफ था. जिसका आधा श्रेय फिल्म के सितारों को जाता है उतना ही फिल्म के डायरेक्टर को भी जाता है लेकिन ऐसा कुछ हुआ नहीं और इस बात को खुद फिल्म के डायरेक्टर निखिल आडवाणी ने बयां किया.

