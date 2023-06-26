एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की शादीशुदा जिंदगी में बवाल, सेट पर संजीव कुमार को होना पड़ा था शर्मिंदा!
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की शादीशुदा जिंदगी में बवाल, सेट पर संजीव कुमार को होना पड़ा था शर्मिंदा!

Sanjeev Kumar and Nutan: एक्ट्रेस नूतन यूं तो मासूमियत और सौम्यता से भरी थीं लेकिन एक बार उनका शादीशुदा जीवन एक अफवाह की वजह से बर्बाद होते-होते बचा था.

Jun 26, 2023

Nutan Slapped Sanjeev Kumar: यूं तो फिल्मों में काम करते-करते स्टार्स एक दूसरे के अच्छे दोस्त बन जाते थे. लेकिन कई बार उनके बीच कुछ ऐसा हो जाता था कि दोस्ती से रिश्ता दुश्मनी में बदल जाता है. ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ था एक्ट्रेस नूतन (Nutan) और एक्टर संजीव कुमार (Sanjeev Kumar) के बीच. दोनों से जुड़ी एक अफवाह ने इनके बीच ऐसी आग लगाई कि अभिनेता संजीव कुमार को लेने के देने पड़ गए थे. 

