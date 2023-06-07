Priyanka Chopra ने बॉलीवुड छोड़ पकड़ी साउथ की राह, इस सुपरस्टार के अपोजिट फिल्म में धांसू एंट्री!
Priyanka Chopra Latest News: खबर है कि प्रियंका चोपड़ा अब जल्द ही साउथ मूवी में नजर आने वाली हैं वो भी वहां के सुपरस्टार के अपोजिट...कौन हैं वो चलिए बताते हैं आपको.  

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra South Debut: प्रियंका चोपड़ा इस वक्त एक ग्लोबल स्टार बन चुकी हैं. बॉलीवुड के बाद हॉलीवुड की राह पकड़ चुकीं प्रियंका (Priyanka Chopra) को लेकर अब एक बड़ी अपडेट सामने आई है. कहा जा रहा है कि जल्द ही वो साउथ की पैन इंडिया मूवी में नजर आएंगीं वो भी सुपरस्टार जूनियर एनटीआर (JR NTR) के साथ. यहां तक कि फिल्म का नाम भी सामने आ चुका है. रिपोर्ट्स की माने तो एनटीआर 31 (NTR 31) में वो नजर आएंगी जिनका डायरेक्शन करेंगे प्रशांत नील जो पहले ही केजीएफ जैसी हिट फिल्म दे चुके हैं. 

