 जब Mahesh Bhatt ने Puja Bhatt के साथ किया था लिप लॉक, डायरेक्टर अपनी ही बेटी के साथ करना चाहते थे शादी
पूजा भट्ट और महेश भट्ट का लिप लॉक आज भी बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री की सबसे कॉन्ट्रोवर्सियल घटनाओं में एक माना जाता है. दोनों की तस्वीरों ने 90 के दशक में बवाल मचा दिया था. 

 

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 09:23 PM IST

Puja Bhatt:  बॉलीवुड फिल्म निर्माता और अभिनेत्री पूजा भट्ट अपनी बेबाकी के लिए जानी जाती हैं. वो हमेशा से मीडिया की नजरों में रही हैं. उनके बयान उन्हें हमेशा सुर्खियों में ले आते हैं. इन दिनों वो बॉग बॉस ओटीटी 2 का हिस्सा हैं. वहां भी एक्ट्रेस अपनी आवाज उठा रही हैं बिना फिल्टर के अपनी राय सबके सामने रख रही हैं बिना ये सोचे कि लोग क्या कहेंगे. पूजा भट्ट ने इंडस्ट्री में हमेशा एक बैरियर को तोड़ा है. एक्ट्रेस ने उस वक्त लोगों को चौंका दिया जब उन्होंने एक मैगजीन के लिए अपने पिता के साथ लिप लॉक करने का फैसला किया. आज भी वो तस्वीरें इंटरनेट पर वायरल होती रहती हैं.

