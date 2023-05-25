Kennedy: जब Rahul Bhatt की वैनिटी में पहुंचे Anurag Kashyap, बोले-‘सब गड़बड़ हो रहा है’
Kennedy: जब Rahul Bhatt की वैनिटी में पहुंचे Anurag Kashyap, बोले-‘सब गड़बड़ हो रहा है’

Rahul Bhatt on Kennedy: अनुराग कश्यप की कैनेडी कांस में स्टैंडिन्ग ऑवेशन मिलने के बाद से और भी चर्चा में आ गई है. अब फिल्म के मुख्य कलाकार राहुल भट्ट ने फिल्म से जुड़ी दिलचस्प बातें शेयर की हैं.

 

May 25, 2023

Kennedy: जब Rahul Bhatt की वैनिटी में पहुंचे Anurag Kashyap, बोले-‘सब गड़बड़ हो रहा है’

Kennedy Movie Anurag Kashyap: राहुल भट्ट इन दिनों अपनी कैनेडी फिल्म को लेकर खास चर्चा में हैं. चर्चा हो भी क्यों ना फिल्म का प्रीमियर कांस फिल्म फेस्टिवल में किया गया है. लिहाजा रेड कार्पेट पर फिल्म के निर्देशक अनुराग कश्यप (Anurag Kashyap), स्टार कास्ट सनी लियोन (Sunny Leone) और राहुल भट्ट (Rahul Bhatt) दिखे जिसके चर्चे अब हर ओर हो रहे हैं. वहीं एक लेटेस्ट इंटरव्यू में राहुल भट्ट ने कैनेडी (Kennedy) से जुड़ी दिलचस्प बातें भी शेयर की साथ ही रिवील किया कि वो कैसे इस प्रोजेक्ट का हिस्सा बन गए. 

