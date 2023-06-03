Rajesh Khattar: बॉलीवुड स्टार के पिता ने खोला राज, किराये और स्कूल फीस ने नहीं बनने दिया ए-लिस्ट एक्टर
Rajesh Khattar: बॉलीवुड स्टार के पिता ने खोला राज, किराये और स्कूल फीस ने नहीं बनने दिया ए-लिस्ट एक्टर

Rajesh Khattar Career: राजेश खट्टर फिल्म और टीवी दर्शकों के लिए जाना-पहचाना नाम और चेहरा हैं. हालांकि वह अब कम नजर आते हैं, लेकिन अब उनके बेटे ईशान खट्टर ने विरासत की बागडोर संभाल ली है. हाल में राजेश खट्टर ने कहा कि एक्टरों पर भी आम लोगों की तरह जिम्मेदारियां होती हैं और इसका असर करियर पर भी पड़ता है...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 10:02 PM IST

Rajesh Khattar: बॉलीवुड स्टार के पिता ने खोला राज, किराये और स्कूल फीस ने नहीं बनने दिया ए-लिस्ट एक्टर

Rajesh Khattar Life: ऐक्टरों के जीवन के अपने अनुभव होते हैं. हालांकि आम तौर पर यही लगता है फिल्मों या टीवी पर काम करने वाले एक्टरों की जिंदगी में सब ठीक चलता है और उन्हें किसी तरह की चिंताए नहीं सताती. आम तौर पर माना जाता है कि फिल्मों में काम करने वाले दुनियादारी वाली रोजमर्रा की समस्याओं से नहीं जूझते. परंतु ऐसा नहीं है. चर्चित एक्टर राजेश खट्टर हाल में एक इंटरव्यू में कहा कि एक्टरों की जिंदगी और घर-परिवार भी दूसरों की तरह होते हैं. उनके सामने भी वही समस्याएं होती हैं, जो साधारण परिवार वाले नौकरीपेशा लोगों के सामने आती हैं.

