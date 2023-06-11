Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan की 32 सालों बाद बनी जोड़ी, इस फिल्म में साथ आएंगे नजर!
Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth Movie: 32 सालों के बाद मेगास्टार रजनीकांत और अमिताभ बच्चन की जोड़ी बनने की खबरें सामने आ रही हैं. रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार दोनों दिग्गाज एक्टर्स फिल्म थलाइवर 170 में साथ नजर आ सकते हैं. 

Rajinikanth Amitabh Bachchan New Film: 'अंधा कानून', 'हम' और 'गिरफ्तार' जैसी फिल्में साथ करने के बाद दिग्गज मेगास्टार रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) की एक बार फिर से जोड़ी बनने की खबर सामने आ रही है. जी हां...रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो रजनीकांत औऱ अमिताभ बच्चन की 32 सालों बाद ऑनस्क्रीन जोड़ी बनने वाली है. कहा जा रहा है कि अमिताभ बच्चन और रजनीकांत (Amitabh Rajinikanth Movie) फिल्म थलाइवर 170 में नजर आ सकते हैं. हालांकि ना तो रजनीकांत और ना ही अमिताभ बच्चन या मेकर्स से इस बारे में कोई ऑफिशियल जानकारी सामने आई है.

