Randeep Hooda ने अब Sergeant बनकर खोले दिमाग के पुर्जे, मर्डर मिस्ट्री में लगाया सस्पेंस और ड्रामा का तड़का!

Randeep Hooda New Movie: रणदीप हुड्डा की नई फिल्म सार्जेंट का ट्रेलर सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. नई एक्शन फिल्म में रणदीप हुड्डा मर्डर मिस्ट्री सुलझाते नजर आने वाले हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Randeep Hooda Sergeant Film: बॉलीवुड एक्टर रणदीप हुड्डा (Randeep Hooda) बैक टू बैक नई फिल्मों और वेब सीरीज लेकर छाए हुई हैं. रणदीप हुड्डा पहले इंस्पेक्टर अविनाश, फिर स्वातंत्र्यवीर सावरकर का ट्रेलर और अब फिल्म सार्जेंट को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर लाइमलाइट बटोर रहे हैं. रणदीप हुड्डा (Randeep Hooda New Movie) की नई फिल्म सार्जेंट का ट्रेलर सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. फिल्म के ट्रेलर में रणदीप हुड्डा एक्शन, सस्पेंस और फुलऑन ड्रामा के साथ मर्डर मिस्ट्री सुलझाते दिखाई दे रहे हैं. 

