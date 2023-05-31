Bollywood Legend: प्रोड्यूसर ने रानी मुखर्जी के माता-पिता को किया ताले में बंद, फिर एक्ट्रेस को दी धमकी...
Bollywood Legend: प्रोड्यूसर ने रानी मुखर्जी के माता-पिता को किया ताले में बंद, फिर एक्ट्रेस को दी धमकी...

Rani Mukharjee Film: कई बार जब सीधी अंगुली से घी नहीं निकलता है तो अंगुली टेढ़ी करनी पड़ती है. असल जिंदगी में भी लोगों को अपने काम कराने के लिए टेढ़े रास्ते चुनने पड़ते हैं. रानी मुखर्जी जब एक बड़े प्रोड्यूसर की फिल्म साइन नहीं कर रही थीं, तो उसने दूसरा रास्ता चुना...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

Bollywood Legend: प्रोड्यूसर ने रानी मुखर्जी के माता-पिता को किया ताले में बंद, फिर एक्ट्रेस को दी धमकी...

Yash Raj Films: एक्टरों का जीवन सीधी लकीर पर नहीं चलता. वह कई उतार-चढ़ाव से गुजरता है और ऐसे दौर में उन्हें बहुत संयम बरतना पड़ता है. अपने फैसलों पर नए सिरे से सोचना पड़ता है. लेकिन इतना जरूर है कि जब वह सोच रहा हो तो आस-पास के लोग उसके साथ खड़े रहें. रानी मुखर्जी के करियर में भी ऐसा दौर आया था, जब वह गहरी सोच में पड़ गई थीं और उन्होंने करीब आठ महीने तक एक भी फिल्म साइन नहीं की थी. उन्हें शानदार स्क्रिप्ट का इंतजार था और वह मिल नहीं रही थी. उनके पास जो भी डायरेक्टर आता, वह उसकी फिल्म नकार देती थीं. फिर चाहे कितना ही बड़ा प्रोड्यूसर वह फिल्म प्रोड्यूस क्यों न कर रहा हो.

