Ranveer Alia Film: रणवीर-आलिया ने लगाई अनोखी हैट्रिक, आपको हैरान कर देगी उनकी फीस की बातचीत
Ranveer Singh Film: एक के बाद एक तीन बड़ी फिल्में पिटने के बाद रणवीर सिंह का स्टारडम दांव पर लगा है. आलिया भट्ट अपने करियर के सबसे अच्छे दौर से गुजर रही हैं. दोनों की दूसरी फिल्म रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी अगले महीने रिलीज होगी. इस बीच चर्चा है कि वह तीसरी फिल्म में भी साथ आने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं...

 

Alia Bhatt Film: गोलियों की रासलीला राम-लीला, बाजीराव मस्तानी और पद्मावत जैसी सफल फिल्मों के बाद रणवीर सिंह और संजय लीला भंसाली एक फिर साथ काम करने के लिए तैयार हैं. लेकिन इस बार फिल्म में रणवीर की जोड़ीदार उनकी पत्नी दीपिका पादुकोण नहीं होंगी, बल्कि दीपिका के एक्स-बॉयफ्रेंड की पत्नी आलिया भट्ट होंगी. यह रणवीर-आलिया की तीसरी फिल्म होगी. इससे पहले वह गली बॉय्ज में दिख चुके हैं तथा उनकी रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी अगले महीने रिलीज को तैयार है. खबर है कि भंसाली म्यूजिकल बैजू बावरा को शुरू करने के लिए तैयार हैं. इस फिल्म के लिए वह रणवीर-आलिया को साइन कर रहे हैं.

