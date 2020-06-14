Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत

'ऑन स्क्रीन धोनी' के निधन पर सचिन, कोहली समेत इन खिलाड़ियों ने जताया दुख

क्रिकेट फैंस को सुशांत सिंह राजपूत में हमेशा महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की झलक दिखाई देती थी, क्योंकि माही के बायोपिक में सुशांत ने शानदार रोल निभाया था.

&#039;ऑन स्क्रीन धोनी&#039; के निधन पर सचिन, कोहली समेत इन खिलाड़ियों ने जताया दुख

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का किरदार बखूबी पर्दे पर उतारने वाले अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के आत्महत्या करने की खबर से खेल जगत भी सदमे में आ गया और कोई भी खिलाड़ी इस खबर पर यकीन नहीं कर पा रहा कि इतना जिंदादिल इंसान ऐसा कदम उठा सकता है. बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने रविवार को बांद्रा स्थित अपने अपार्टमेंट में कथित तौर पर फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली. वह 34 साल के थे.

यह भी पढ़ें- जब सुशांत के 'हेलीकाप्टर शॉट' ने धोनी को भी चौका दिया था, किरण मोरे ने दी थी ट्रेनिंग

भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने ट्वीट किया, ‘सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के बारे में सुनकर काफी सदमे में हूं. इस खबर को स्वीकार करना मुश्किल है. भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे, उनके परिवार और दोस्तों को ताकत दे.’

महान क्रिकेट सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट किया, ‘सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के जाने की खबर सुनकर हैरान और दुखी हूं. इतना युवा और इतना प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता. उसके परिवार और मित्रों को मेरी संवेदनाएं. उसकी आत्मा को शांति मिले.’

भारतीय टीम के कोच रवि शास्त्री ने धोनी और सुशांत की फोटो साझा करते हुए लिखा, ‘सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के इस तरह अचानक चले जाने से हैरान हूं. ऐसी जिंदगी जिसमें इतनी संभावनाएं हों,  इस तरह से जाना. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं’

पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने लिखा, ‘मानसिक स्वास्थ्य बहुत गंभीर मुद्दा है और इस पर जितना ध्यान दिया जाता है, उससे ज्यादा दिए जाने की जरूरत है. संवेदनशील, सौम्य, दयालु होना और जो मुश्किलों से गुजर रहे हैं, उन तक पहुंचना बहुत अहम है.’

सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने ट्वीट किया, ‘इतनी दुखी करने वाली खबर, विश्वास नहीं हो रहा. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के परिवार को संवेदनाएं और प्रार्थना. भगवान उसकी आत्मा को शांति दे.’

पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने लिखा, ‘जिंदगी नाजुक है, हम नहीं जानते कि कौन किस दौर से गुजर रहा है. दयालु रहिए. ओम शांति सुशांत सिंह राजपूत.’

पूर्व स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह इस खबर पर विश्वास ही नहीं कर पा रहे थे. उन्होंने लिखा, ‘प्लीज कहिए कि ये ‘फेक’ न्यूज है. सुशांत राजपूत के जाने की खबर पर विश्वास नहीं कर सकता. उनके परिवार के प्रति संवेदनाएं. बहुत दुख हुआ. भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे.’

पूर्व क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह ने ट्वीट किया, ‘विश्वास नहीं कर सकता. इतना युवा और सफल व्यक्ति?  हम सही में नहीं जानते कि व्यक्ति के अंदर क्या चलता है जबकि बाहर से पूरी तरह से अलग ही दिखाई देता है.’

भारत के पहले ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता निशानेबाज और पूर्व खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने ट्वीट किया, ‘सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की खबर सुनकर बहुत सदमा लगा, वह कितना जिंदादिल था, बातचीत करने के लिये शानदार व्यक्ति, उसका समर्पण अद्भुत था, उसे इस तरह नहीं जाना चाहिए था. भगवान उसके परिवार को मजबूती दे. ओम शांति.’

भारतीय टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा ने ट्वीट किया, ‘सुशांत तुमने कहा था कि हम एक दिन साथ में टेनिस खेलेंगे, तुम इतने जिंदादिल और खुशमिजाज थे, जहां भी तुम जाते वहीं मुस्कुराहट बिखेर देते, हमें नहीं पता था कि तुम इतने ज्यादा परेशान थे. पूरी दुनिया को आपकी कमी खलेगी. ये लिखते हुए मेरे हाथ कंपकंपा रहे हैं. मेरे दोस्त भगवान तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति दे.’

भारतीय टेनिस खिलाड़ी रोहन बोपन्ना ने लिखा, ‘सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की खबर सुनकर बहुत चौंक गया हूं. भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे.’

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर और कोच अनिल कुंबले ने लिखा, ‘सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत की खबर सुनकर काफी हैरान और दुखी हूं. उसके परिवार और दोस्तों को संवेदनाएं एक प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता बहुत जल्दी चला गया.’

भारतीय बैडमिंटन स्टार साइना नेहवाल ने लिखा, ‘बहुत जल्दी चले गए. हैरान हूं, इतने युवा प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता और व्यक्ति का जाना दुखद है. ‘ऑन स्क्रीन’ धोनी तुम्हारी कमी खलेगी.’

भारतीय महिला क्रिकेटर वेदा कृष्णमूर्ति ने ट्वीट किया, ‘हैरान हूं, इतना बेहतरीन अभिनेता. बहुत जल्दी चला गया. आप नहीं जान सकते, कि उसके अंदर क्या चल रहा हो.’

Tags:
सुशांत सिंह राजपूतएमएस धोनीMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputVirat Kohli
अगली
खबर

सुशांत सिंह की मौत के बाद गॉसिपिंग करने वालों पर भड़के सिकंदर खेर, कहा लोग कोरोना से बड़े वायरस

  • 320,922Confirmed
  • 9,195Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7415319Confirmed
  • 417546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M49S

दिल्ली: हर घंंटे 3 की मौत व करीब 90 नए केस, लगातार बिगड़ रहे कोरोना को लेकर हालात