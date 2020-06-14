'ऑन स्क्रीन धोनी' के निधन पर सचिन, कोहली समेत इन खिलाड़ियों ने जताया दुख

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का किरदार बखूबी पर्दे पर उतारने वाले अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के आत्महत्या करने की खबर से खेल जगत भी सदमे में आ गया और कोई भी खिलाड़ी इस खबर पर यकीन नहीं कर पा रहा कि इतना जिंदादिल इंसान ऐसा कदम उठा सकता है. बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने रविवार को बांद्रा स्थित अपने अपार्टमेंट में कथित तौर पर फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली. वह 34 साल के थे.

यह भी पढ़ें- जब सुशांत के 'हेलीकाप्टर शॉट' ने धोनी को भी चौका दिया था, किरण मोरे ने दी थी ट्रेनिंग

भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने ट्वीट किया, ‘सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के बारे में सुनकर काफी सदमे में हूं. इस खबर को स्वीकार करना मुश्किल है. भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे, उनके परिवार और दोस्तों को ताकत दे.’

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

महान क्रिकेट सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट किया, ‘सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के जाने की खबर सुनकर हैरान और दुखी हूं. इतना युवा और इतना प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता. उसके परिवार और मित्रों को मेरी संवेदनाएं. उसकी आत्मा को शांति मिले.’

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

भारतीय टीम के कोच रवि शास्त्री ने धोनी और सुशांत की फोटो साझा करते हुए लिखा, ‘सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के इस तरह अचानक चले जाने से हैरान हूं. ऐसी जिंदगी जिसमें इतनी संभावनाएं हों, इस तरह से जाना. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं’

I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans pic.twitter.com/8g1VCY0Kne — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने लिखा, ‘मानसिक स्वास्थ्य बहुत गंभीर मुद्दा है और इस पर जितना ध्यान दिया जाता है, उससे ज्यादा दिए जाने की जरूरत है. संवेदनशील, सौम्य, दयालु होना और जो मुश्किलों से गुजर रहे हैं, उन तक पहुंचना बहुत अहम है.’

Mental health is a very serious issue and needs more attention than it gets. Being sensitive, compassionate ,gentle and consistently reaching out to those struggling is very important. My heartfelt condolences to #SushantSinghRajput ‘s family pic.twitter.com/RfGMzcvrc8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 14, 2020

सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने ट्वीट किया, ‘इतनी दुखी करने वाली खबर, विश्वास नहीं हो रहा. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के परिवार को संवेदनाएं और प्रार्थना. भगवान उसकी आत्मा को शांति दे.’

So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2020

पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने लिखा, ‘जिंदगी नाजुक है, हम नहीं जानते कि कौन किस दौर से गुजर रहा है. दयालु रहिए. ओम शांति सुशांत सिंह राजपूत.’

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

पूर्व स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह इस खबर पर विश्वास ही नहीं कर पा रहे थे. उन्होंने लिखा, ‘प्लीज कहिए कि ये ‘फेक’ न्यूज है. सुशांत राजपूत के जाने की खबर पर विश्वास नहीं कर सकता. उनके परिवार के प्रति संवेदनाएं. बहुत दुख हुआ. भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे.’

Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/wjCK77aq3t — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020

पूर्व क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह ने ट्वीट किया, ‘विश्वास नहीं कर सकता. इतना युवा और सफल व्यक्ति? हम सही में नहीं जानते कि व्यक्ति के अंदर क्या चलता है जबकि बाहर से पूरी तरह से अलग ही दिखाई देता है.’

I really can’t believe this! Someone so young and successful?? We actually don’t know what goes on the inside, while it looks completely different from the outside! #RIPSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/kQrcdiE11T — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 14, 2020

भारत के पहले ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता निशानेबाज और पूर्व खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने ट्वीट किया, ‘सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की खबर सुनकर बहुत सदमा लगा, वह कितना जिंदादिल था, बातचीत करने के लिये शानदार व्यक्ति, उसका समर्पण अद्भुत था, उसे इस तरह नहीं जाना चाहिए था. भगवान उसके परिवार को मजबूती दे. ओम शांति.’

Shocked to hear of #SushantSinghRajput so much life in him, wonderful person to interact with, a dedication that was exemplary, should not have gone like this.

May god give strength to his family. Om Shanti — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 14, 2020

भारतीय टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा ने ट्वीट किया, ‘सुशांत तुमने कहा था कि हम एक दिन साथ में टेनिस खेलेंगे, तुम इतने जिंदादिल और खुशमिजाज थे, जहां भी तुम जाते वहीं मुस्कुराहट बिखेर देते, हमें नहीं पता था कि तुम इतने ज्यादा परेशान थे. पूरी दुनिया को आपकी कमी खलेगी. ये लिखते हुए मेरे हाथ कंपकंपा रहे हैं. मेरे दोस्त भगवान तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति दे.’

Sushant you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 14, 2020

भारतीय टेनिस खिलाड़ी रोहन बोपन्ना ने लिखा, ‘सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की खबर सुनकर बहुत चौंक गया हूं. भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे.’

Absolutely beyond shocked to hear this news. #ripsushant — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) June 14, 2020

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर और कोच अनिल कुंबले ने लिखा, ‘सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत की खबर सुनकर काफी हैरान और दुखी हूं. उसके परिवार और दोस्तों को संवेदनाएं एक प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता बहुत जल्दी चला गया.’

Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 14, 2020

भारतीय बैडमिंटन स्टार साइना नेहवाल ने लिखा, ‘बहुत जल्दी चले गए. हैरान हूं, इतने युवा प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता और व्यक्ति का जाना दुखद है. ‘ऑन स्क्रीन’ धोनी तुम्हारी कमी खलेगी.’

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

भारतीय महिला क्रिकेटर वेदा कृष्णमूर्ति ने ट्वीट किया, ‘हैरान हूं, इतना बेहतरीन अभिनेता. बहुत जल्दी चला गया. आप नहीं जान सकते, कि उसके अंदर क्या चल रहा हो.’