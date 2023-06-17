Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan की ये एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड होंगी बिग बॉस में शामिल, ऐश्वर्या राय की हमशक्ल स्नेहा उल्लाल की भी होंगी एंट्री
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan की ये एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड होंगी बिग बॉस में शामिल, ऐश्वर्या राय की हमशक्ल स्नेहा उल्लाल की भी होंगी एंट्री

 बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 का आज यानी की 17 जून को ग्रैंड प्रीमियर है. इस शो में सलमान खान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड शामिल होने वाली है.  

 

 

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan की ये एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड होंगी बिग बॉस में शामिल, ऐश्वर्या राय की हमशक्ल स्नेहा उल्लाल की भी होंगी एंट्री

Bigg Boss OTT 2: बिग बॉस ओटीटी 1 ने खूब धमाल मचाया था. जिस वजह से  बिग बॉस ओटीटी का दूसरा सीजन आज से जियो सिनेमाज पर स्ट्रीम होने के लिए तैयार है. बिग बॉस ओटीटी सबसे मशहूर और मनोरंजक रियलिटी टीवी शो में से एक है. इस शो में अनगिनत झगड़े, राशन पर बवाल, अंडे पर कलेश, दिलचस्प कार्य, कभी कभी शो में दो लोगों के बीच पनपता प्यार. ये सभी एलिमेंट्स इस शो को बाकी रिएलीटी शो से अलग  बनाता है. दर्शक इस शो को अपने फोन में जियो एप में देख सकते है. इस शो में कंटेसटेंट्स के असली चेहरे देखने को मिलते हैं. हालांकि अभी तक शो के सभी कंटेस्टेंट का खुलासा नहीं किया है जो लोगों में और  उत्सुकता पैदा कर रहा  है. 

