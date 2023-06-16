Tiger 3 से लीक हुआ Salman Khan का Video, छत पर कुछ ऐसा करते दिखे 'भाईजान'
Tiger 3 से लीक हुआ Salman Khan का Video, छत पर कुछ ऐसा करते दिखे 'भाईजान'

Salman Khan Tiger 3: सलमान खान की अपकमिंग फिल्म टाइगर 3 का एक नया वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. वीडियो में सलमान खान छत से कूदते-फांदते नजर आ रहे हैं.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

Tiger 3 से लीक हुआ Salman Khan का Video, छत पर कुछ ऐसा करते दिखे 'भाईजान'

Salman Khan Tiger 3 Video: बॉलीवुड मेगास्टार सलमान खान (Salman Khan) की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म टाइगर 3 एक लंबे समय से सुर्खियों में बनी हुई है. इसी बीच टाइगर 3 के सेट से नया वीडियो सामने आ गया है. इस नए वीडियो में सलमान खान छत का सीन शूट करते दिख रहे हैं. सलमान का छत से कूदने-फांदने का वीडियो देख 'भाईजान' के फैंस खूब एक्साइटेड हो गए हैं. टाइगर 3 में सलमान खान के साथ कैटरीना कैफ (Katrina Kaif) और इमरान हाशमी (Emraan Hashmi) लीड रोल में दिखाई देने वाले हैं. 

