Sara Vicky Siddhivinayak: देर रात बप्पा के दर्शन करने सिद्धिविनायक पहुंचे सारा और विक्की कौशल, देखिए तस्वीरें
topStories1hindi1727535
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Sara Vicky Siddhivinayak: देर रात बप्पा के दर्शन करने सिद्धिविनायक पहुंचे सारा और विक्की कौशल, देखिए तस्वीरें

Sara और Vicky कौशल देर रात सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर बप्पा का आशीर्वाद लेने पहुंचे. इस दौरान दोनों भक्ति में लीन दिखे. इन तस्वीरों को सारा और विक्की ने आधिकारिक इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया है.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:10 AM IST

Trending Photos

Sara Vicky Siddhivinayak: देर रात बप्पा के दर्शन करने सिद्धिविनायक पहुंचे सारा और विक्की कौशल, देखिए तस्वीरें

Sara Vicky Siddhivinayak: सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) और विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर बप्पा के दर्शन करने पहुंचे. सिद्धिविनायक के दर्शन करने की तस्वीरों को सारा अली खान ने अपने आधिकारिक इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया. तस्वीरों में विक्की और सारा बप्पा के सामने हाथ जोड़े नजर आए. दोनों ने गले में पीले रंग का बप्पा के नाम का एक कपड़ा भी डाला हुआ है. इसके साथ ही माथे पर तिलक भी लगाया. इन दोनों की ये तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Reham Khan
पति के साथ रोमांटिक मूड में दिखीं रेहम खान, इमरान की पूर्व पत्नी ने की है तीसरी शादी
Archana Puran Singh
Video: Archana Puran Singh के घर पर फोन कर RJ Naved ने किया मजेदार प्रैंक