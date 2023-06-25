ZHKZBK: यह फिल्म हुई सरप्राइज हिट; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए बॉक्स ऑफिस का हिसाब-किताब
ZHKZBK: यह फिल्म हुई सरप्राइज हिट; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए बॉक्स ऑफिस का हिसाब-किताब

Vicky Kaushal: आधा साल बीतने को है. आपको आश्चर्य होगा कि बड़े-बड़े सितारों की बड़ी-बड़ी बातों के बावजूद बॉलीवुड ने छह महीनों में सिर्फ तीन हिट दी हैं. तीसरी फिल्म बॉलीवुड के लिए आश्चर्यजनक ढंग से राहत लेकर आई है. विक्की कौशल और सारा अली खान की यह फिल्म अब सुपरहिट हो चुकी है. जानिए कैसे...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

ZHKZBK: यह फिल्म हुई सरप्राइज हिट; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए बॉक्स ऑफिस का हिसाब-किताब

Sara Ali Khan: बॉलीवुड के लिए इधर अच्छी खबरें कम आती हैं. लेकिन इस हफ्ते यह गुड न्यूज फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लिए बड़ी राहत लेकर आई. वजह यह कि करीब दस दिन पहले इस साल की सबसे बड़ी फिल्म बताई जा रही आदिपुरुष कंट्रोवर्सी में उलझ कर फ्लॉप हो गई. इसने बॉलीवुड को गहरी निराशा में डाल दिया. परंतु अब खबर है कि कम बजट में बनी जरा हटके जरा बचके (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) टिकट खिड़की पर हिट हो गई है. शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) की पठान (Pathaan) और द केरला स्टोरी (The Kerala Story) के बाद इस साल यह हिंदी की तीसरी हिट फिल्म है.

