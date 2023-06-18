Scam 2003: हर्षद के बाद तेलगी स्कैम की कहानी OTT पर, 32000 करोड़ का दिया था झटका इकोनॉमी को
Scam 2003: हर्षद के बाद तेलगी स्कैम की कहानी OTT पर, 32000 करोड़ का दिया था झटका इकोनॉमी को

Abdul Karim Telgi: बीते दो-ढाई दशकों में तेजी से बढ़ती भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को जिन घोटालेबाजों ने झटके दिए, उनमें अब्दुल करीम तेलगी का नाम शामिल है. देश के 18 राज्यों में फैले तेलगी के घोटाले पर वेब सीरीज आने को तैयार है.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

Scam 2003: हर्षद के बाद तेलगी स्कैम की कहानी OTT पर, 32000 करोड़ का दिया था झटका इकोनॉमी को

Hansal Mehta Web Series: निर्देशक हंसल मेहता (Hansal Mehta) ने पिछले दिनों रिलीज अपनी वेब सीरीज स्कूप (Web Series Scoop) को अपेक्षित कामयाबी न मिलने के बाद अगली सीरीज की घोषणा की. रविवार को उन्होंने बताया कि अब्दुल करीम तेलगी (Abdul Karin Telgi) द्वारा 2003 में किए गए स्टांप पेपर धोखाधड़ी पर आधारित उनकी हिट सीरीज स्कैम का दूसरा सीजन -स्कैमः 2003- दो सितंबर से सोनीलिव (SonyLiv) पर स्ट्रीम होगी. सीरीज का टाइटल स्कैम 2003: द तेलगी स्टोरी (The Telgi Story) है. मेहता ने प्रीमियर की तारीख की घोषणा करते हुए एक क्लिप ट्विटर पर पोस्ट किया. स्कैम 2003, पत्रकार-लेखक संजय सिंह (Sanjay Singh Book) द्वारा की किताब रिपोर्टर की डायरी पर आधारित है.

