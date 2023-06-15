Shah Rukh Khan ने इस फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट सुनकर जला ली थी सिगरेट, फिर कर डाला हैरान करने वाला काम!
Shah Rukh Khan ने इस फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट सुनकर जला ली थी सिगरेट, फिर कर डाला हैरान करने वाला काम!

Shah Rukh Khan Movie: शाहरुख खान की फिल्म पहले के डायरेक्टर अमोल पालेकर ने फिल्म रिलीज के 18 सालों बाद कई खुलासे किए हैं. अमोल ने बताया जब वह पहली बार शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) के पास पहेली की कहानी लेकर पहुंचे तो उनका रिएक्शन क्या था.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan ने इस फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट सुनकर जला ली थी सिगरेट, फिर कर डाला हैरान करने वाला काम!

Shah Rukh Khan Paheli Film: बॉलीवुड के किंग खान यानी शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) की फिल्म पहेली की रिलीज को 18 साल हो चुके हैं. 79वें ऑस्कर के लिए सेलेक्ट हुई पहेली फिल्म को लेकर सालों बाद मूवी डायरेक्टर अमोल पालेकर (Amol Palekar) ने कई बातों का खुलासा किया है. डायरेक्टर ने अपने हाल के इंटरव्यू में बताया पहेली की कहानी सुनने के बाद शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan Movies) ने सिगरेट जला ली थी और फिल्म में एक्टिंग के साथ-साथ प्रोड्यूसर बनने की रिक्वेस्ट भी कर डाली थी. 

