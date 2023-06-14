Shahid Kapoor: शाहिद कपूर ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
topStories1hindi1738034
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Shahid Kapoor: शाहिद कपूर ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान

Shahid Kapoor Fees: शाहिद कपूर की ब्लडी डैडी को लेकर वैसा उत्साहजनक माहौल नहीं बन सका, जिसकी उम्मीद की जा रही थी. रिलीज के बाद फिल्म की कोई खास चर्चा ही नहीं हुई. लेकिन इस बीच शाहिद ने प्रोफेशनल फ्रंट पर एक बड़ा फैसला किया है. जिसका असर बॉलीवुड के दूसरे एक्टरों पर भी पड़ सकता है.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:03 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shahid Kapoor: शाहिद कपूर ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान

Shahid Kapoor Films: बीते शुक्रवार को ओटीटी पर रिलीज होने के बाद शाहिद कपूर की ब्लडी डैडी की कोई खास चर्चा नहीं है. फिल्म दर्शकों में वैसा उत्साह नहीं जगा पाई जिसकी उम्मीद की जा रही थी. फिल्म को औसत रिव्यू ही मिले. इससे पहले शाहिद की पिछली फिल्म जर्सी थियेटरों में रिलीज होकर फ्लॉप रही थी. इस बीच उनकी डेब्यू वेबसीरीज फर्जी पर जरूर थोड़ी बहुत बातचीत हुई, मगर शाहिद के स्टारडम को संभालने के लिए वह नाकाफी थी. ब्लडी डैडी में शाहिद के परफॉरमेंस में जरूर उनकी मेहनत दिखती है, लेकिन फ्रेंच फिल्म की इस रीमेक में दर्शकों को बांधने वाला जादू गायब है. ऐसे में शाहिद कपूर अब चौंकाने वाली खबर के लिए चर्चा में हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
RBI
Inflation की ग्रोथ में आएगी गिरावट, RBI गवर्नर ने सुना दी खुशखबरी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
B Praak
B Praak on Mann Bharryaa Song: पहले शूट हो गया था गाना, विजुअल पर किया गया रीक्रिएट
lifestyle
हफ्ते में 2 बार कच्चे दूध से करें चेहरे की मसाज, 40 की उम्र में 25 की हो जाएगी स्किन
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!