Video: Shahrukh-Salman की दिखी जुगलबंदी, सालों पुरानी वीडियो में दोनों गा रहे- ‘प्यार हमें किस मोड़ पे ले आया...’

Throwback Video: सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान की दोस्ती के बारे में तो आप जानते ही हैं. सालों पुरानी इस रिश्ते की एक दिलचस्प वीडियो वायरल हो रही है जिसमे दोनों साथ में गाना जाते दिख रहे हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

Entertaiment Video: सोशल मीडिया का दौर है लिहाजा कुछ भी किसी से छिपता ही नहीं है. यहां तक कि जो सालों पहले हुआ वो भी सामने आ ही जाता है. अक्सर थ्रोबैक वीडियो वायरल होती ही रहती है. ऐसे में अब एक और वीडियो छा गई है जिसमे नजर आ रहे हैं इंडस्ट्री के सबसे बड़े सितारे. एक हैं शाहरुख खान (Shahrukh Khan) और दूसरे हैं सलमान खान (Salman Khan). दोनो ही जमकर मस्ती करते हुए दिख रहे हैं. 

