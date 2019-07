'स्ट्रीट डांसर' की रैपअप पार्टी में पहुंचे ये सेलेब्स, श्रद्धा ने वरुण के साथ पोज देने से किया मना

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor today at Launch party of #ministryofdance and Wrap Up party of #streetdancer3d in #mumbai . . . #bollywoodstars #actors #entertainment #photography #mumbai #yogenshah @yogenshah_s @varundvn @shraddhakapoor

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Jul 30, 2019 at 10:55am PDT