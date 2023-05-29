Sidhu Moosewala: कौन हैं पंजाबी सिंगर सिद्धू मूसेवाला की मंगेतर? जिन्होंने लिया कभी ना शादी करने का फैसला
Sidhu Moosewala: कौन हैं पंजाबी सिंगर सिद्धू मूसेवाला की मंगेतर? जिन्होंने लिया कभी ना शादी करने का फैसला

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक पंजाबी सिंगर सिद्धू मूसेवाला की मंगेतर अमनदीप कौर (Amandeep Kaur) ने कभी ना शादी करने का फैसला लिया है. यहां तक कि अमनदीप, सिद्धू मूसेवाला के माता-पिता के साथ उनके गांव में भी शिफ्ट हो गई हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Sidhu Moosewala Fiance: पंजाबी सिंगर सिद्धू मूसेवाला के निधन को आज यानी 29 मई 2023 को पूरा एक साल हो गया है. सिद्धू मूसेवाला (Sidhu Moosewala) की मंगेतर अमनदीप कौर अभी भी सिंगर की मौत से नहीं उभर पाई हैं. हाल ही में ऐसी रिपोर्ट्स सामने आई हैं कि सिद्धू मूसेवाला की मंगेतर अमनदीप कौर (Amandeep Kaur) ने कभी भी शादी ना करने का फैसला लिया है और वह सिद्धू के माता-पिता के साथ ही शिफ्ट हो गई हैं. 

