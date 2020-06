Entertainment News: Smriti Irani ने 'भाई' Amit Sadh को लेकर कही ऐसी बात, पढ़कर इमोशनल हुए लोग

It’s strange for me to do a compilation of the works @theamitsadh was blessed to present... strange for not often do I speak of bonds publicly. But the best way to describe him is an anonymous quote — “I may not be able to solve all your problems but I promise you won’t have to face them alone“. That’s what he is to people who are lucky to call him a friend. He has struggled with himself and the world and survived .. and in his bid to survive he has kept his goodness alive.. so this is to tell you Amit that I’m proud of your journeys and hopeful that the destinations you seek shall be yours to conquer

