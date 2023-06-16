Vijay Verma के साथ रिलेशनशिप कंफर्म करने के बाद Tamannaah Bhatia ने अब शादी पर की बात, बोलीं- वो एक...
Vijay Verma के साथ रिलेशनशिप कंफर्म करने के बाद Tamannaah Bhatia ने अब शादी पर की बात, बोलीं- वो एक...

Tamannaah Bhatia Marriage: एक्ट्रेस तमन्ना भाटिया ने विजय वर्मा (Vijay Verma) के साथ रिलेशनशिप कंफर्म करने के बाद अब शादी को लेकर बात की है. एक्ट्रेस का मानना है कि शादी एक बड़ी जिम्मेदारी होती है. 

Vijay Verma के साथ रिलेशनशिप कंफर्म करने के बाद Tamannaah Bhatia ने अब शादी पर की बात, बोलीं- वो एक...

Tamannaah Bhatia Vijay Verma: एक्ट्रेस तमन्ना भाटिया (Tamannaah Bhatia) और विजय वर्मा (Vijay Verma) बीते कुछ दिनों से अपने रिलेशनशिप को लेकर खूब सुर्खियों में छाए हुए हैं. तमन्ना भाटिया ने पहले विजय वर्मा को अपनी हैप्पी प्लेस बताया और अब शादी पर बात कर डाली है. एक्ट्रेस तमन्ना भाटिया (Tamannaah Bhatia on Marriage) ने शादी पर बात करते हुए इसे बड़ी जिम्मेदारी बताया है. तमन्ना का मानना है कि शादी एक बड़ी जिम्मेदारी और काम लेकर आती है...!

