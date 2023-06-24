Bollywood Legend: टाइटैनिक पर बॉलीवुड में फैली अफवाह, जुड़ गया आमिर और ऋतिक का भी नाम
Aamir Khan Film: बॉलीवुड में हॉलीवुड फिल्मों का रीमेक कोई नई बात नहीं है. शुरू से ऐसा होता रहा है कि विदेशी फिल्मों ने बॉलीवुड के मेकर्स को इंस्पायर किया. विदेशी फिल्मों के रीमेक यहां खूब बने. 1997 में जब टाइटैनिक पूरी दुनिया में हिट हुई, तो बॉलीवुड में इसे लेकर भी अफवाहों ने जोर पकड़ लिया. जानिए क्या थी ये अफवाहें...

 

Jun 24, 2023

Hrithik Roshan Film: बॉलीवुड के फिल्म निर्माता और सितारे भले ही गॉसिप को लेकर शिकायते करते हैं, लेकिन इसमें उन्हें मजा भी आता है. वजह यह कि गॉसिप उन्हें फ्री की पब्लिसिटी देती हैं. इसी बहाने उनकी खूब चर्चा होती रहती हैं. लोग इन गॉसिपों पर भरोसा करके फिल्में देखने भी चले जाते हैं. यह आज से नहीं, हमेशा से चला आ रहा है. इन दिनों टाइटैनिक (Titanic) की खूब चर्चा है. 1912 में समुद्र में डूब गए इस विशाल जहाज के मलबे को देखने का भी टूरिज्म है और एक पनडुब्बी में इस मलबे को देखने गए कुछ लोग काल के गाल में समा गए. 1997 में निर्देशक जेम्स कैमरून (James Cameron) की फिल्म टाइटैनिक (Film Titanic) बनाई थी, जिसने दुनिया भर में तहलका मचाया. यह फिल्म आज भी खूब देखी जाती हैं. करीब 24-25 साल पहले बॉलीवुड में टाइटैनिक को लेकर अफवाहें फैली थीं.

