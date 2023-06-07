2018 Movie: हिंदी में आ रही साउथ की ये ब्लॉकबस्टर मूवी, ताबड़तोड़ सस्पेंस और थ्रिलर का मजा मिलेगा इस प्लेटफॉर्म पर!
2018 Movie: हिंदी में आ रही साउथ की ये ब्लॉकबस्टर मूवी, ताबड़तोड़ सस्पेंस और थ्रिलर का मजा मिलेगा इस प्लेटफॉर्म पर!

2018 Release on OTT: एक महीना पहला सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई 2018 फिल्म अचानक ही ओटीटी पर रिलीज हो गई है. टोविनो थॉमस की सस्पेंस और थ्रिल से भरपूर फिल्म अब हिंदी समेत 5 भाषाओं में मौजूद है.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

2018 Movie: हिंदी में आ रही साउथ की ये ब्लॉकबस्टर मूवी, ताबड़तोड़ सस्पेंस और थ्रिलर का मजा मिलेगा इस प्लेटफॉर्म पर!

Tovino Thomas 2018 Movie: मलयालम फिल्म 2018 बिना ऑफिशियल अनाउंसमेंट के ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज कर दी गई है. टोविनो थॉमस (Tovino Thomas) की ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म रिलीज के 33 दिनों में अब ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म सोनी लिव पर हिंदी समेत 5 भाषाओं में आ गई है. 2018 के इस तरह अचानक ओटीटी पर आने से फिल्मी फैंस के बीच तहलका मच गया है. टोविनो थॉमस (Tovino Thomas New Film) की फिल्म जो करीब 20 करोड़ के बजट में बनी है, लेकिन करीब एक महीने में ही इस फिल्म ने सिनेमाघरों में 93 करोड़ की कमाई कर ली है. 

