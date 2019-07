नेशनल डॉक्टर्स डे पर जारी हुआ 'संजीवनी 2' का नया लुक, ये स्टार्स आएंगे नजर

Reposted from @siddharthpmalhotra - It’s #nationaldoctorsday day so #sanjivani2 ka first look toh banta hai :) presenting dr ishaani @officialsurbhic @dr Sid @namitkhanna_official dr Anjali @sayantanighosh0609 & the original pillars of #sanjeevians #sanjivani dr Juhi @gurdippunjj & my favourite always dr Shashank @mohnish_bahl we missed u for the pic dr Vardhaan @rohitroy500 - #regrann

A post shared by Mohnish Bahl (@mohnish_bahl) on Jul 1, 2019 at 12:44am PDT