परवीन बाबी के बायोपिक में Urvashi Rautela आएंगी नजर, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की तस्वीरें

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस उर्वशी रौतेला कान्स 2023 फिल्म फेस्टिवल और आईफा 2023 में धमाल मचाने के बाद वो अपनी नई फिल्म के लिए तैयार है. इस फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की हैं. उर्वशी की नई फिल्म बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत अदाकारा परवीन बाबी के जीवन पर एक बायोपिक होगी. 

 

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस उर्वशी रौतेला (Urvashi Rautela)कान्स 2023 (Cannes 2023) फिल्म फेस्टिवल और आईफा 2023 (IIfa 2023) में अपना जलवा बिखेरने के बाद अपनी नई फिल्म की शुरुआत करने के लिए तैयार हैं. एक्ट्रेस ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर इस बात का खुलासा किया है. उर्वशी की नई फिल्म बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत अदाकारा परवीन बाबी के जीवन पर एक बायोपिक होगी. इस फिल्म को करने के लिए उर्वशी रौतेला को चुना गया हैं. इस बायोपिक को वसीम एस. खान द्वारा डायरेक्ट किया जाएगा. 

