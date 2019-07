VIDEO: रिलीज हुआ नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी का पहला रैप सॉन्ग का टीजर, अलग अंदाज में आए नजर

Excited to share the teaser of my first ever Rap song #Swaggychudiyan with @tamannaahspeaks for #BoleChudiyan directed by @shamasnawabsiddiqui . thank u team @woodpeckermv @zaverikiran9 #rajeshbhatia, @zeemusiccompany @kumaarofficial @anuragbedi

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on Jul 14, 2019 at 11:33pm PDT