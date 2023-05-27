Mumbaikar Trailer: किडनैपिंग में हुई गड़बड़ी तो जमकर हुई कॉमेडी, Vijay Sethupathi और Vikrant Massey बने मुंबईकर
topStories1hindi1713646
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Mumbaikar Trailer: किडनैपिंग में हुई गड़बड़ी तो जमकर हुई कॉमेडी, Vijay Sethupathi और Vikrant Massey बने मुंबईकर

Mumbaikar Movie Trailer: विजय सेतुपति और विक्रांत मैसी स्टारर मुंबईकर का ट्रेलर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. गैंगस्टर बने विजय गलत किडनैपिंग कर लेते हैं और फिर शुरू हो जाता है कन्फ्यूजन का सिलसिला.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Mumbaikar Trailer: किडनैपिंग में हुई गड़बड़ी तो जमकर हुई कॉमेडी, Vijay Sethupathi और Vikrant Massey बने मुंबईकर

Mumbaikar Movie Release Date: जब-जब थ्रिलर में कॉमेडी का तड़का लगता है तो नतीजा लाजवाब ही निकलता है. मुंबईकर के ट्रेलर को देखकर कुछ ऐसा ही लग रहा है कि फिल्म भी जबरदस्त होने वाली है. विजय सेतुपति (Vijay Sethupathi) और विक्रांत मैसी (Vikrant Massey) स्टारर मुंबईकर का ट्रेलर (Mumbaikar Trailer) आज रिलीज कर दिया गया जिसमें किडनैपिंग को लेकर हुई गड़बड़ी ने ऐसी कॉमेडी का तड़का लगाया कि आप भी हंसने पर मजबर हो जाएंगे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!