Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, गुपचुप प्यार के बाद सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप?

Sara and Shubhman Break Up: पिछले कुछ महीनों से सारा अली खान का नाम क्रिकेटर शुभमन गिन के साथ जुड़ रहा है लेकिन जैसे ही दोनों ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक दूसरे को अनफॉलो किया तो इनके ब्रेकअप की खबरें जोरों पर हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan Latest News: क्या सारा अली खान का प्यार फिर से अधूरा रह गया? क्या सारा और शुभमन ने अलग होने का फैसला ले लिया है? क्या गुपचुप प्यार के बाद अब हो गया है सीक्रेटली ब्रेकअप? जैसे ही खबर आई कि सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) और शुभमन गिल (Shubhman Gill) ने एक दूसरे को सोशल मीडिया पर अनफॉलो कर दिया है तो लोगों ने अब इनके अलग होने के कयास लगाने शुरू कर दिए हैं. लेकिन हमेशा की तरह दोनों ही इस खबर पर भी चुप ही हैं. 

