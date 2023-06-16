Vijay Varma: एक्टर के घर पर लगी है आलिया संग उनकी शादी की तस्वीर, मां को देखकर लगा था झटका!
topStories1hindi1740610
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Vijay Varma: एक्टर के घर पर लगी है आलिया संग उनकी शादी की तस्वीर, मां को देखकर लगा था झटका!

Vijay Varma Girlfriend: विजय वर्मा के घर पर आलिया भट्ट के साथ उनकी शादी की तस्वीर लगी है जिसे देखकर उनकी मां को भी जबरदस्त झटका लगा था.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Trending Photos

Vijay Varma: एक्टर के घर पर लगी है आलिया संग उनकी शादी की तस्वीर, मां को देखकर लगा था झटका!

Vijay Varma Tamannaah Bhatia: मिर्जापुर में दद्दा जी के बेटे बने विजय वर्मा (Vijay Varma) आज हर किसी के डार्लिंग बन चुके हैं. उनके निभाए हर किरकार को काफी नोटिस किया जा रहा है. लेकिन डार्लिंग में उनके ग्रे शेड कैरेक्टर ने लोगों का ध्यान सबसे ज्यादा खींचा. विजय वर्मा इस फिल्म में आलिया भट्ट (Alia Bhatt) के साथ दिखे थे. वहीं हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में विजय ने रिवील किया कि उनके घर में आलिया संग उनकी शादी की तस्वीर लगी है जिसे देखकर उनकी मां को गहरा झटका लगा था. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?