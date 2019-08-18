close

Zee News
Zee TV New Show: अगर खोलना चाहते हैं किस्मत का दरवाजा, तो बस 'लगाओ बोली'

अब जी टीवी पर एक ऐसा शो आने वाला है जो आपकी किस्मत चमका सकता है...

नई दिल्ली: इंसान की किस्मत को पलटने में कभी-कभी एक छोटा सा डिसीजन काम कर जाता है. कई बार हमें पता भी नहीं होता कि लेकिन एक छोटी सी बात हमारे नसीब का दरवाजा खोल देती है. अब जी टीवी पर एक ऐसा शो आने वाला है जो आपकी किस्मत चमका सकता है.

चौंक गए न! तो चौंकिए नहीं यह सच कि अब आपको अपने सपने पूरे करने के लिए बस टीवी ऑन करके जी टीवी लगाना है और एक शो देखते-देखते आप कुछ भी जीत सकते हैं. जी हां! आज शाम 6 बजे से शुरू होने जा रहा है ऐसा ही अनोखा गेम शो 'लगाओ बोली'.

इस शो का पहला एपिसोज आज यानी रविवार 18 अगस्त को शाम 6 बजे से प्रसारित होगा. जिसे देखते हुए आपको पर अपने मोबाइल से बोली लगानी है. अगर आपकी बोली सबसे कम होगी तो आप बनेंगे विजेता. 

तो देर कैसी आज शाम से ही शुरू कीजिए बोली लगाना, पता नहीं कब आपकी किस्मत चमक जाए. 

