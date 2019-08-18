Zee TV New Show: अगर खोलना चाहते हैं किस्मत का दरवाजा, तो बस 'लगाओ बोली'

नई दिल्ली: इंसान की किस्मत को पलटने में कभी-कभी एक छोटा सा डिसीजन काम कर जाता है. कई बार हमें पता भी नहीं होता कि लेकिन एक छोटी सी बात हमारे नसीब का दरवाजा खोल देती है. अब जी टीवी पर एक ऐसा शो आने वाला है जो आपकी किस्मत चमका सकता है.
चौंक गए न! तो चौंकिए नहीं यह सच कि अब आपको अपने सपने पूरे करने के लिए बस टीवी ऑन करके जी टीवी लगाना है और एक शो देखते-देखते आप कुछ भी जीत सकते हैं. जी हां! आज शाम 6 बजे से शुरू होने जा रहा है ऐसा ही अनोखा गेम शो 'लगाओ बोली'.
All the greatest things in life start small!
Watch @RajKundra give some amazing advice on how you could play small to win big on #LagaoBoli today, 6 PM on #ZeeTV
Download the app & make the smallest, most unique bid and stand a chance to win a car and lots of amazing prizes! pic.twitter.com/vZUJ5qgoGP
— Zee TV (@ZeeTV) August 18, 2019
इस शो का पहला एपिसोज आज यानी रविवार 18 अगस्त को शाम 6 बजे से प्रसारित होगा. जिसे देखते हुए आपको पर अपने मोबाइल से बोली लगानी है. अगर आपकी बोली सबसे कम होगी तो आप बनेंगे विजेता.
Keep it unique and low, bid like a pro!
Unveil the Bolibaaz in you & stand a chance to win lots of exciting prizes
Watch @TheShilpaShetty as a Special Guest on #LagaoBoli tomorrow at 6 PM on #ZeeTV@Pparitosh1 @anitahasnandani @TheRajKundra #AnitaHassanandani #ParitoshTripathi pic.twitter.com/p8PGLOBm4p
— Zee TV (@ZeeTV) August 17, 2019
तो देर कैसी आज शाम से ही शुरू कीजिए बोली लगाना, पता नहीं कब आपकी किस्मत चमक जाए.